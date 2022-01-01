Senator Anyim Pius Anyim

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Saturday stated that there was hope for Nigerians in 2022, not minding some of the ugly events that occurred in 2021.

He charged Nigerians “to key into the promises of God in this New Year and stand strong as the overcomers we are as children of God” even as he admonished them In 2022 “to demonstrate courage and determination to pull our country back from the precipice.”

Anyim further urged Nigerians to take “more seriously, our duties as citizens and obligations to be our brother’s keepers.

“We must dedicate ourselves to building a more peaceful and cohesive society with justice and equity for all our people and neighbours.”

The former Senate President disclosed this in his new year message to Nigerians tagged “2022 offers us new hope and fresh opportunities.”

According to the message: “I felicitate with fellow Nigerians for making it to 2022. Let us all give God all the glory for His mercies and loving kindness.

“2021 was a challenging year. A combination of natural disasters and man-made crisis put Nigeria and Nigerians through very challenging life tests that stretched our capacities for endurance to the limits.

ALSO READ: They were paid N10m to kill me, but I escaped — Imo journalist

“Economic crisis manifested in inflation, unemployment, under-employment, job losses, weak Naira and general low earning capacities that brought Nigerians face to face with threat to their very survival.

“Insecurity which many citizens had wished would abate got a resurgence in 2021, compounding the already difficult life for most Nigerians.

“Again, there was the COVID-19 pandemic which made a devastating come back in other variants that shrank social and economic interactions further, and retarded the initial modest economic recoveries made after the first pandemic in 2019.

“Indeed, we all still mourn many Nigerians that died and lament for those that got dislocated, some permanently, from these sad developments of 2021.

“From the ashes of 2021, I see hope for Nigerians in the new Year 2022. God promises us Hope in times of despair, strength in times of weakness, recovery after tragedies. Our Maker also promised that He will never forsake us in times of trouble.

“I, therefore, charge Nigerians to key into the promises of God in this New Year and stand strong as the overcomers we are as children of God. In 2022, let us demonstrate courage and determination to pull our country back from the precipice.

“One way of achieving this triumph is by taking even more seriously, our duties as citizens and obligations to be our brothers’ keepers. We must dedicate ourselves to building a more peaceful and cohesive society with justice and equity for all our people and neighbours.

I wish fellow Nigerians a happier, safer, more peaceful and prosperous 2022.”

Vanguard News Nigeria