Nigerian Afro-pop/Rap trio ‘Peio Tees’ made up of David Mmaduabuch (Mbusta), Nnabude Solomon (sochi) and GOD’stime Paschal (Gt) have just released their debut EP titled ‘Oxygen’.

The young superstars who have been actively consistent in the music industry since they made their debut in October 2020 with the smash hit song ‘Bounce’ have now worked their way to releasing an EP that pundits describe as a ‘game changer’.

Peio Tees are signed on to Peio Recordz led by Jessy Samuel Ejah and on this new EP they worked with the super talented producer Echez Beat.

Listen to the new EP Below

EP Link; https://fanlink.to/peiotees-oxygen