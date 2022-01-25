.

•Says, “Issues of gang disturbance will be holistically addressed”

By Evelyn Usman

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Abiodun Alabi, officially took over the mantle of leadership of the command yesterday, unveiling his seven points template and policing vision.

This is just as he has assured that issues of gang disturbance or wars in Lagos would be holistically addressed.

In his maiden briefing, shortly after the handover ceremony with his predecessor, AIG Hakeem Odumosu, Abiodun, described Lagos State as a familiar terrain to him, having served in there for many years, in different capacities.

He highlighted his template and policing vision to include:“ Visibility policing and dominance of security space by ensuring the presence of policemen at all times to deter criminals, as a preventive measure and ensure that Rapid Response Squad is encouraged and strengthened to respond promptly and effectively to citizens’ concerns.

“Respect for fundamental Human Rights by ensuring that no breach of Human Rights will be tolerated under my command and watch.

“Our men’s conduct while discharging their duties must be in conformity with our professional ethics especially with issues of corruption and extra Judicial killing and act of incivility to members of the public.

“ We will strive to build confidence and trust in members of the public particularly with state actors and non-state actors through intelligence-led community policing. Area commanders and Divisional Police Officers will be encouraged to meet regularly with non-state actors to ensure common problems confronting their various areas of responsibilities are collectively addressed.

“ I will not be allergic to constructive criticism but will see it as information to rejig our security architecture for our policing strategy. Therefore, I will encourage collaboration with the 4th Estate of the realm and appeal that issues concerning our policing policies in the State are brought to my knowledge promptly. I will also endeavour to hold parleys with journalists where solutions will be tabled and addressed in an amicable manner.

“ Some dedicated lines will be rolled out to members of the public for accessibility and feedback to members of the public on issues of our common safety and security.

“ The trends and patterns of crime will continually be monitored to ensure crime mapping of the state to enable us to devise appropriate crime preventing strategies”.

Earlier, his predecessor, AIG Odumosu, who was deployed to the Force Headquarters Abuja, as the AIG in charge of Operations, informed that his successor was his course mate as well as a well respected and experienced CP.

While appreciating Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for what he described as robust support the command enjoyed while he was CP, Odumosu, also thanked the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman Baba, for the privilege of serving in Lagos.

He attributed the successes recorded throughout his administration to the collective efforts of his lieutenants and officers in the command.

He, therefore, appealed to them to extend a similar gesture to his successor, in other to make the state safe, especially as the 2023 general elections approach.

