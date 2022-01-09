By Sola Ogundipe

The total number of Covid-19 cases registered worldwide passed 300 million weekend, as at least 35 nations, including 18 in Europe and seven in Africa, recorded their highest number of weekly cases since the start of the pandemic.

In Nigeria, new COVID-19 infections have been decreasing for 14 days straight with the country recording a weekly average of 700 new cases.

The figure is the lowest weekly average recorded since December 26, 2021, when a weekly average of 1,628 cases was recorded according to the COVID-19 Data Repository by the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering, CSSE, at Johns Hopkins University, JHE.

From the development, the number of new infections is decreasing in Nigeria, with 667 new infections being reported on average each day which is 34 percent of the peak and still falling. The highest daily average was reported on December 22, 2021.

According to the data, an average of 2 infections per 100,000 people have been reported over the last last 7 days in the country. Between 26 December and 8 January, there were 11,761 new cases

In its update of Saturday 8th January, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed 766 new cases and 1 death bringing the total number of cases to 247,775 and deaths to 3,071 in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The 766 new cases are reported from 13 States- Lagos (261), Anambra (208), Rivers (159), Kaduna (42), Gombe (25), FCT (20), Osun (19), Oyo (14), Bauchi (5), Kano (5), Ekiti (4), Ebonyi (2) and Ogun (2).

A total of 3.8 million samples have been tested to date. Available data also shows that Nigeria has administered over 15.3 million doses of COVID vaccines since the beginning of the pandemic.