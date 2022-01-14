The President, National Association of University Students under the leadership of Comrade Mukaheed Shiabu was yesterday decorated Prince Ned Nwoko with the award of excellence tagged ICON OF HUMANITARIAN AND PHILANTHROPIST OF THE YEAR.

Comrade Shiabu said that during the last meeting of NAUS that “Ned Nwoko was nominated for the Award of Excellence because of his philanthropist gesture . You have been touching lives of less privileged across the world and that’s why we find you worthy of this prestigious award”.

In a statement released by his Media Aide, Adeniyi Moses ifetayo quoted Prince Ned Nwoko after being decorated and presented with the Award saying “I appreciate this Award and just to let you know that I’m just doing my bit to impact my society and I’m not doing it for me to be Awarded by anybody but I appreciate you and your Association.

The Antarctica explorer and Billionaire philanthropist also used the opportunity to enlightened the students association on the scourge of malaria in Africa and the strategy of Prince Ned Nwoko foundation to eradicate malaria in Africa through advocacy, environmental clean up, malaria vaccine, fumigation and waste management.