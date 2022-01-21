Foremost football fans movement, globally recognized simply as the Super Eagles Supporters Club (SESC) has gone into partnership with a non-profit organization based in Nigeria, the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation (PNNF) to eradicate Malaria in Africa.

Making this announcement at a world press conference in Garoua, Cameroun, the president of the Super Eagles Supporters Club worldwide, Prince Vincent Okumagba who couldn’t hide his excitement over the partnership, tagged it the ultimate ground breaking development in the fight against the biggest health challenge in Africa.

“We have recorded so many first or breakthroughs in the past few months. Just a couple of months back, I was chosen by FIFA as the number one fan in Nigeria and I was taken to Qatar on an all expense paid trip at the Arab Cup. Today I am proud to announce to you, another first. The Super Eagies Supporters Club has sealed a partnership agreement with the Ned Nwoko Foundation to fight and defeat Malaria in Africa just as we lead the Super Eagles to triumph over their opponents everywhere in the world”, the number one fan leader in Nigeria gleefully announced.

The Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation (PNNF) in December 2019, in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, formally unveiled the Malaria Eradication in Africa Project (PNNF-MEAP) with the aim of working and collaborating with appropriate multilateral agencies, organizations, companies, governments and individuals to achieve a Malaria-free Africa and that quest has led to a union between the Foundation and the biggest football fans legion in Africa, the Super Eagles Supporters Club (SESC).

“Because of the way we have been carrying ourselves, the rate at which we are getting more and more global recognition by the day and the manner at which we are being talked about in the media globally, in positive light ofcourse, the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation approached us and you can see from what we are wearing ( Malaria Eradication in Africa) that we have already hit the ground running because they supported us on this trip to the AFCON and that is why we are here in Cameroun to spread the gospel and continue in the massive fight against this fatal disease”, Okumagba further stated.

When asked the role of the supporters in the struggle against Malaria, the soft spoken SESC leader took his time to explain that they are not only going to be a role player, they are going to become the game changer themselves.

“What the Ned Nwoko Foundation is demanding from us is that as a supporters group, we must back them up, we must collaborate with them in spreading the message on Malaria eradication in Africa to the whole world, starting with this AFCON, the ongoing World Cup qualifiers down to the world cup proper coming up in Qatar but I can tell you, we are going to do much more just as we are united by sports, through our appearance, music, modeling, and much more to bring to fore, the advocacy for Malaria Prevention and total Eradication in Africa”, the SESC president concluded.

The Project Coordinator, Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Project, Mr Chukwuebuka Anyaduba on his part said that The Ned Nwoko foundation’s cardinal Malaria Eradication plans are:

Supporting or investing in development of anti-malaria vaccine for Africa

Fumigation, Aerial and Indoor Residual Spray

Environmental sanitation to get rid of mosquito breeding spaces

Proper waste management

Establishment of a Federal Government Agency that will see to the sustainable implementation of malaria eradication strategies.

Advocacy, Communication and Social Mobilization.