Late Ndubuisi Kanu

It’s already a year since elder Statesman and Nationalist, Rear-Admiral Godwin Ndubuisi Kanu transitioned and family members still have fond memories of the time they spent together.

In a statement to mark the anniversary, the family said there a plans in place to properly celebrate the anniversary later in the year as he was only interred barely three months ago.

The statement by Kelly Ndubuisi Kanu reads, “As Head of the Ndubuisi Kanu family, I hereby do formally notify the general public that it is my family’s decision to hold a proper commemorative event sometime in middle October, 2022, to mark the passing away of our dear late patriarch, elder Statesman and Nationalist, Rear-Admiral Godwin Ndubuisi Kanu; who passed away one year ago, on the 13th of January, 2021.

“The decision to mark the anniversary of the late Admiral’s death at a later date this year is made in good faith and in appreciation of the fact that he was only buried barely 3 months ago; and it is thus incumbent on the family to responsibly not regurgitate the shared grief from that difficult task too soon thereafter.

Admiral Kanu was a kind and considerate man; and we know he would not wish upon anyone, the implied early burden of the revisiting their anguish.

The family therefore extends its embrace to all well-wishers who may expectedly hope to join us in celebrating the life of our dear late Champion later in the year.

“Accordingly, we will at the appropriate time announce plans for a commemorative event to mark the first- year anniversary of late Rear-Admiral Kanu and will directly reach out to all concerned stakeholders from the Nigerian Navy, the Ovim community, the Imo, Abia, and Lagos State Governments, and the larger society.”