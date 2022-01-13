Arrests 114 suspects, convicts 50 for drug abuse in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Enugu command has said that it seized a total of 1,1359.166.85kilogrammes of drugs plus 13 capsules in 2021.

The agency also said that it equally arrested 114 suspects, including 12 female suspects, while securing prosecution of 93 suspects and convicted 50 drug peddlers.

Addressing the press over the agency’s achievement in 2021, the Enugu state commander of the commission, Com, Anietie Bassey Idim, CN, expressed worries over the use of methamphetamines “mkpuru-miri” drug in Enugu and their being manufactured locally within the state.

Aniete, who said that the crystal meth drugs were worse than any of the category ‘A’ drugs, disclosed that the agency with the collaboration of other security agencies recorded a tremendous achievement in the year, 2021.

While calling for private rehabilitation center for drug addicts, said the agency arrested 40 male for drug addicts, counsel and discharged 29 and 11 under going rehabilitation.

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Enugu command in its determination to achieve a drug free Enugu state, has through her sources and with the collaboration of other security agencies made tremendous achievement in the year 2021.

“Why the Agency is particularly worried about Methamphetamines (crystal meth or “mkpulu-mirt) products are Worse than any of thee category “A” drugs and their being manufactured locally make them

readily available for abuse by our teeming youth population.

“Methamphetamine

(crystal meth or “mkpulu-miri”) dependent persons have slimmer chances of recovering compared to user of other drugs. Clandestine laboratory also poses grave threat to the locality of its operation, as it pollutes sources of water and

even air.

“It is therefore, not enough that one does not abuse the deadly

substance, but one must ensure that he/she does not live in places where this clandestine activity goes on.

“In the year under review, the State Command made the following arrests and seizure: 114 suspects, prosecuted 93 suspects, 43 case pending in court.

While the number of drugs seized were, cannabis sativa, 1,328.174 kg,

cocaine, 222.67grm, methamphetamine, 592.11, Psychotropic substances, 29.920kg, tramadol, 258.07 and rohypnol, 13 capsule,” He said.

He said that the commission has been carrying out sensitisation/awareness program in schools, communities, markets, churches, mosques, town hall meeting, NYSC members and many other means.

