By Gabriel Ewepu

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Adopt A Goal for Development Initiative, Thursday, condoled with Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd) over death of his wife, Hajia Zainab Marwa.

This was contained in a statement signed by Executive Director, Adopt A Goal for Development Initiative, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, which described the death as big and painful loss at a time the former Military Governor of Lagos State is working tirelessly to rid the nation of illicit drugs.

The statement reads in part, “Dear Gen. Marwa, please accept our heartfelt condolences on the loss of your dear wife, Hajia Zainab. May you and your beautiful family be able to find strength in this challenging period.

“We urge you to take solace in the understanding that death is inevitable and you have devotedly cared for her so long, and no one could have done better.

“Although the death of a loving mother is indeed a big and painful loss to bear, we also want you to know that we and the country at large appreciate your selfless service to our nation and how you are striving daily to save the lives of others.

“Even as we console you, sir, in 2021, no Nigerian public official could match your records and the outstanding performance of your agency, the NDLEA, which must have saved thousands of lives.

“You and your family are in our prayers right now, bearing in mind that Hajia Zainab was a mother per excellence with infectious personality and excellent charisma.”