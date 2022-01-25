.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) under its agricultural extension scheme has trained no fewer than 158 youth farmers in modern Agricultural practices in Ondo state.

Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo said this during the flag-off and Orientation of a 5 day Agricultural Extension Training in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Speaking through the Ondo state Coordinator of the Directorate, Mr Bode

Ogunyankinnu, Fikpo noted that the federal government was committed to lifting more youths out of the unemployment status and as well guarantee food sufficiency.

Fikpo said, “It is important to note that the federal government has not relented in her effort to ensure that jobs opportunities are provided especially for the teeming unemployed youths with the aim of reducing employment and poverty in the country.

“This is being done to improve agricultural extension services in the country which has a high potential for youth employment in the rural communities.”

” Agricultural Extension service also known as Agricultural Advisory Service which uses science and technology driven service plays a crucial role in boosting agricultural productivity, increase food security, improve farming method and also stem down rural- urban migration.

Fikpo noted that the training was for 50 carefully selected interested youths in Agricultural Extension training and another 108 in Sustainable Agric Empowerment Scheme SAES, Graduate Agric Empowerment Scheme GAES, Agric Enhancement Scheme AES, Post Rural Agricultural Development Training Scheme and Community Based Agric Empowerment CBAES.

” Altogether, a total of 158 unemployed youths will undergo training in modern Agricultural practices.

The Director General said that participants will be issued certificate and loan to start their micro Agric related businesses.

He advised them to take advantage of the training to increase their agricultural knowledge and increase their income generating potentials.

Fikpo also charged the participants to be punctual and regular throughout the training period.

Recall that late last year, the directorate recruited and deployed 1,250 persons for training in 24 States and the Federal Capital Territory.

The recruitment and deployment exercise is under the second phase of the training of agricultural extension personnel.

Twelve States had benefitted from a similar training exercise under the pilot phase of the programme.

The 24 beneficiary states under the current phase of the training initiative are Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Borno, Bayelsa, Benue and Bauchi. Others are Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Osun, Gombe Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano and Kebbi states. Also benefiting are Kogi, Lagos, Nasarawa, Plateau, Rivers, Yobe, Zamfara and the FCT.