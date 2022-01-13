Dayo Johnson Akure

The National Directorate of Unemployment (NDE) has empowered 108 unemployed youths in Agriculture related schemes in Ondo state.

Its Director General (DG) of the Mallam Abubakar Fikpo who said this in Akure, the state capital added that 20 persons were also trained in community-based skills acquisition in the state.

Fikpo, who spoke through the states coordinator of the directorate, Bode Ogunyankinnu said beneficiaries of the loan package had earlier undergone a series of training in modern agricultural practices.

He said the scheme include, Post Rural Agric Development Training Scheme, Sustainable Agric Empowerment Scheme, Graduate Agric Empowerment Scheme, Agric Enhancement scheme and Community-Based Agric Empowerment.

The Director-General noted that the schemes are under the Rural Employment Promotion department of the directorate.

Fikpo added that the objectives of the various schemes ” was to generate employment, encourage production and diversify the country’s economy.

The DG noted that the directorate under him was committed to the provision of innovative ideas and employment creation models that will continue to complement microeconomic policies of the federal government

He advised the loan beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds and ensure prompt repayment.

Each of the beneficiaries was given a loan of N100,000.

Meanwhile, the directorate has commenced the training of unemployed youths in five demand-driven skills under its community-based training scheme.

” The primary aim of the training scheme is to extend skills acquisition to identify communities that have not been privileged to benefit enough from the various schemes of the NDE.

The three months training exercise involves 20 trainees spread among 5 trainers in skills ranging from hairdressing, shoemaking, cosmetology, basic tailoring and barbing.

The beneficiaries thanked the NDE for the programme and promised to ensure that the knowledge and skills garnered from the training would be put to judicious use.

