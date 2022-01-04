By Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI -NDOKWA National Youth Movement, NNYM, Tuesday, told President Muhammadu Buhari to take practical steps to inaugurate a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, saying it was fed up with his empty promises to publish names of those who mismanaged commission’s funds.

NNYM, in a statement by its Secretary, Comrade Presley Idi, described the President’s promise as “mere diversionary tactics and we will not fall for it.”

The statement read: “Days ago, the President during the virtual commissioning of a hostel at the University of Uyo built by NDDC again for the umpteenth time vowed to publish the names of all who mismanaged funds meant for the Niger Delta people through the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

“Ordinarily this vow, if we were certain it is backed up with sincerity of purpose, was supposed to excite us, but for the singular fact that this is not the first time, neither will it be the last when Mr. President will repeat same promise, we refuse to get carried away.

“We are tired of listening to the president tell us same story over and over again, infact the stories are begining to sound more like tales by moonlight.

“This promise has been repeatedly made since November of 2019, three years later and months after the end of the widely publicized forensic audit embarked on by the minister of the Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, we are still here talking about publishing names.

“At the beginning of this wild goose chase, we told all who cared to listen that the president and the minister were just playing to the gallery and nothing tangible will come out of the process.

“To us, it was clear from the get go that the forensic audit was just a ploy by the minister to divert attention from the NDDC, which has in turn created an opportunity for him to have a stranglehold on the Commission.

“We want Mr. President to know that we are tired of his empty promises and the only news we want to hear as it concerns the NDDC is the inauguration of a substantive board, any other vow or promises are just mere diversionary tactics and we will not fall for it.”