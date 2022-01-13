By Etop Ekanem

Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Sole Administrator, Dr. Efiong Akwa, has dismissed various entreaties enjoining him to join the forthcoming 2023 presidential race.

Akwa, who turned down the entreaties at an occasion to celebrate the New Year Thanksgiving in Amamong, Okobo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, said he does not have the capacity for such exalted position of governance for now.

According to him, “The likes of Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr Godswill Akpabio, with proven experience in the act of governance should be encouraged and supported to run for the presidency rather than himself, adding that he needs to remain focussed on his current job to deliver the goods instead of chasing shadows.

His words: “I sincerely thank all of you for your supports, solidarities and the call for me to run for the presidency of Nigeria.

“Administering Nigeria as a president isn’t a simple task, it is for people with proven experience in governance, the likes of Akpabio.“Although I do know that God has designed everyone, He gives power to those He wants, but I do also know that I don’t deserve the position.

“Being a NDDC sole administrator isn’t enough criteria to become the president of the country. “It will be recalled that various political groups, including some political leaders had enjoined Akwa to join the 2023 political race because of what they described as “his sterling quantities.”

He expressed gratitude to God for preserving him despite all manners of frivolous petitions, just as he acknowledged the supports of President Muhammadu Buhari and Akpabio.

