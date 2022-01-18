By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

An end to the lingering leadership crisis rocking the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, appears to be in sight as the body has announced that its elective congress will take place on January 31, 2022.

Vanguard gathered that the Secretary-General of the Federation, Mrs Olabisi Afolabi, has dispatched a letter to the International Basketball Federation, FIBA; informing it about the new date.

An insider, who spoke in confidence, told Our Correspondent on Tuesday night that the letter dated January 17, 2022, was written as directed by FIBA and recommended by the NBBF Reconciliation Committee.

According to the source, “The elective congress will take place in Abuja on the last day of January. NBBF Secretary-General Mrs Olabisi Afolabi wrote to FIBA to inform them about the date of the congress and invite the FIBA delegation to monitor the election.”

He also disclosed that the White Paper on the NBBF reconciliation committee was equally ready for adoption and implementation.

