All is now set for NBA Crossover in Lagos, Nigeria on Feb. 5.

The event will feature celebrity basketball game and Africa’s first floating basketball court.

The event which is being organized by NBA Africa in conjunction with Hennessy, the world’s best-selling cognac, announced Thursday that the NBA Crossover, will showcase the convergence of the NBA and popular culture through the art, fashion, music and technology that surround today’s game, will take place in Lagos for the first time in Africa.

As part of NBA Crossover, Africa’s first floating basketball court will be displayed at Ikoyi Link Bridge in Lagos from February 3-5. In addition, on Feb. 5 Hennessy will be the Presenting Partner of a celebrity basketball game at Landmark Beach Front featuring Nigerian artists, performers and media personalities. NBA Africa and Hennessy will also donate a basketball court to the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency at Ikorodu Recreational Park as part of their Lagos State’s commitment to providing people in the state with access to sport.

“We at Hennessy are thrilled to partner with NBA Africa to create this unforgettable experience in Lagos. Nigeria is such an important market for both Hennessy and the NBA, and this event is something we’ve been looking forward to for some time,” said Hennessy President & CEO Laurent Boillot.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the NBA’s landmark 75th Anniversary Season with Hennessy in such iconic fashion,” said NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams. “Nigerian players have had tremendous impact on basketball and the NBA, and it is only fitting that we host our first NBA Crossover event on the continent in Lagos, where there is already tremendous talent and passion for the game.”

“Never Stop. Never Settle” ethos that is personified by the NBA’s unwavering commitment to drive culture forward. Throughout the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season, Hennessy will celebrate the tradition and mindset of basketball fans across Africa through a range of consumer events, activations and localized content.

