The Nigerian Navy has alerted the public to be wary of fraudulent websites currently claiming to offer recruitment opportunities for unsuspecting applicants wishing to join the force

It urged the public to ignore the fake websites and only link up with the authorized and authentic Nigerian Navy website for such exercise.

A statement by Commodore Suleman Dahun, Director of Naval Information, said, “The attention of the Nigerian Navy (NN) has been drawn to the existence of fraudulent websites offering innocent and unsuspecting members of the public recruitment opportunities in the ongoing Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 33 recruitment exercise.

“Against this background, it has become necessary to advise members of the public to only visit the official recruitment website, https://joinnigeriannavy.com/application-guidelines/ for the purpose of the online registration of the exercise.

“The NN also reiterated that the online registration for the NNBTS Batch Recruitment Exercise has commenced on 3 January and will close on 13 February 2022.”

Vanguard News Nigeria