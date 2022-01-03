A 49-year-old native doctor, Nwaduche Ekeneotutu, has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl in Enugu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area, LGA, of Anambra State.

Executive Director of Davina Care Foundation, Rachel Yohanna, weekend said the case was brought to the foundation by the vigilante group in the area.

The native doctor who is a friend of the girl’s mother was said to have been giving the girl treatment to cure her of an Ogbanje spirit.

Yohanna said the crime was reported at Nimo Police station on December 21, and the perpetrator was arrested.

She said the girl was also taken to Ntasi Centre for sexual assault cases at Enugu-Ukwu General Hospital, where it was confirmed that she was three months pregnant.

According to her, “The Enugu-Ukwu vigilante group said they noticed the girl was roaming the area aimlessly. They called her and she narrated that she was sent away by her mother because she was pregnant. The girl told us the native doctor sleeps with her every night and abuses her.

“During interrogation, the mother of the victim told us she sent the girl back to the man who impregnated her.

