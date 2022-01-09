By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Few days after a former secretary to the Nasarawa state government, Phillip Dada pledged to rally support for Mallam Saliu Mustapha’s bid for the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress APC, some stakeholders of party in the state have also shown interest in his candidacy.

Led by the APC Chairman in Keffi Mohammed Bello Soja, the stakeholders were emphatic on their readiness to back the former Deputy National Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change CPC.

Dapo Okubanjo, Head of the Media Office of Mustapha Campaign Organization disclosed this in a statement Sunday in Abuja.

Soja who spoke on behalf of the delegation at the weekend in Abuja explained that many of them believe that Mustapha deserves the position based on his antecedents as a party administrator in his CPC days and his clean record of performance.

He said: “You are well deserving of the position. You have the experience and age is on your side.

“You are humble and welcoming to everyone and we know of your antecedents since the CPC days and we strongly believe this is your time to move our party forward.

“We know that you are a formidable contender and we are convinced that even if the party’s national leadership eventually opts for consensus, you would be the favoured candidate”, he added.

Responding, Mustapha reaffirmed his position on equity and justice.

“I have said it before and I will say it again. On my watch as party chairman, there will be a level playing field for all.

“No popular candidate will be denied the chance to represent the party provided that they duly emerge in line with party guidelines”, he stated.

Mustapha who is also the Turaki of ilorin promised to do things differently if given the chance to lead the APC ahead of the next round of elections.