Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Former Governor of Zamfara State and national chairmanship aspirant in the February 26 national convention of the All Progressives Congress APC, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari has fired back at an aide of the Zamfara State Governor, Sani Shinkafi, accusing him of running errands for some “disgruntled elements” in the APC.

Shinkafi, who is the Special Adviser on Intergovernmental Affairs to Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state, had on Wednesday declared his intention to vie for the office of the national chairman of the APC.

He had consequently described Alhaji Yari as a persona non grata in the APC, saying the former governor is already disqualified from the race because he is not a valid member of the party.

He said the former governor uses to be his friend until he got into power and turned himself into a demigod.

Yari in a statement by his Chief of Staff, Engr. Abdullahi Abdulkarim Tsare said Shinkafi who was a former National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA will destroy the APC as he did APGA if he mistakenly emerges as chairman.

“Shinkafi is nothing but a nuisance and a witch hunting dog and there was never a time Abdulaziz was a friend to this errand boy of some disgruntled elements. Therefore, his pay masters should come out so that His Excellency, can face them one on one.

“Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, was in APGA throughout the 16 years period of PDP rule; for that period, he was just a nuisance in APGA because he caused a lot of trouble and I believe that APGA as a party is in a better position to give detailed account of what Sani Shinkafi represents.

“If not, why should anybody explain to the public that someone who was a Governor did not have a membership registration of the party he worked so tirelessly to form, and during that period, Shinkafi was in APGA. It was when Matawalle defected that he Sani cross carpeted to join his pay masters. For the avoidance of doubt, His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari is a party man to the core

“We urge the Mai Mala-Buni led committee to be more circumspect in its dealings, and should not allow the likes of Sani Shinkafi to come to the Party National Headquarters to make noise, knowing fully well that he is an unserious person considering his antecedents in APGA.

“Members of the public would see clearly that he is just a Political Prostitute.

“We wish to ask Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, that why are his Attacks been targeted at His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari. Why not Tanko Almakura, Senator Sani Musa, Ali Modu Sherrif or the rest of the Chairmanship Aspirants, reason being that he was employed to come to APC and do a hatchet bob similarly to the ones he did while in APGA”, he stated.