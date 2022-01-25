.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the February 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Osun State Commissioner for Water Resources & Energy, Hon. Tadese Raheem has said that former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, rtd and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, rtd will support the APC if Senator Sani Musa, the Senator representing Niger East is elected the National Chairman of the party.

Raheem who noted that the APC will enjoy the support of the two former Nigeria leaders if Musa is supported as the National Chairman, said that it has become very imperative for party leaders, Stakeholders and supporters to back the Chairman, Senate Services Committee to lead the next National Working Committee, NWC of the APC.

Speaking when he received in audience, an aspirant for the position of APC National Youth Leader, Prince Oyelude Oladele at his country home in Iwo, Osun State, Tadese Raheem

promised to join other Leaders to support Prince Oyelude Oladele for the position of APC National Youth Leader.

In a statement by Prince Oyelude and made available to Vanguard yesterday, the Commissioner said that the candidacy of Senator Sani Musa as APC National Chairman will enjoy the support of two prominent former Nigeria President who are convinced about the competency and capability of the Distinguished Senator from Niger

Prince Oyelude said he was in Osun State to solicit for the commissioner’s support on his aspiration for the position of National Youth Leader of our great Party and to notify him of the aspiration of Senator Sani Musa for the position of APC National Chairman.

Dr. Tadese Raheem said, “Through the leadership of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will decide who will lead the Party in February, I am optimistic that our Party will enjoy the support of Gen. Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar if Sen. Sani Musa is considered as the Party National Chairman

“Gen. Ibrahim Babangida and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar are former Nigeria presidents that are very prominent in Nigeria politics, they are both from Niger state where Sen. Mohammed Sani MAllegation also hails from. I am optimistic that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will enjoy their support.”

On his part, Prince Oyelude Oladele, revealed how Senator Sani Musa proved his integrity by his resistance against financial and material inducement to compromise the 2015 general elections.

He said, “Distinguished Senator Mohammed Sani Musa was induced with financial and material gifts to compromise the 2015 general elections by revealing the confidential information on the Card Reader. He refused to compromise, he stood for the Nation’s democracy and the success of the 2015 general elections which gave President Muhammadu Buhari victory.

“I am well convinced that Distinguished Senator Mohammed Sani Musa will protect the progressive achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari led administration, ensure cohesion of the nation and the unity of Nigerians, the aspirant will also preserve those values and attributes of our great party.”

