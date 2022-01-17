By Omeiza Ajayi

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC are currently locked in a meeting in what party sources say is to chart a way forward for the conduct of APC’s long awaited national convention.

No fewer than 16 of the governors have arrived for the meeting which is taking place behind closed doors at the Kebbi state Governor’s Lodge in the Asokoro District of Abuja.

The governors are said to be divided as to whether to go on with the convention in February shift it to a later date.

Among governors in attendance at the meeting are Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Mohammed Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi).

Others are Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Babajide Sanwoolu (Lagos), Simon Bako Lalong (Plateau), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara).