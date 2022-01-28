Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama – Lafia

The Nasarawa State government has given an assurance that measures were being taken to remove hindrances that will stand against the growth and academic excellence in its owned University, Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK).

One of the measures highlighted by the state government is the taking over in full, salary payments of the academic staff and other staff of the institution including outstanding salaries to avoid industrial unrest and other activities that could disrupt the smooth running and growth of the university.

The Governor, Abdullahi Sule who gave the assurance as a visitor to the university during the first public lecture of the department of economics, announced to the management of the university and the staff that staff salaries would henceforth be paid 100 per cent as soon as the management of the university address some of the challenges in the institution.

“With the improved internally generated revenue, the state government will take over salaries of the university 100 per cent.

“Definitely, some of the university’s roads need to be fixed. I was among those who criticized the establishment of this university very strongly but today am the one that has come to say that because there is a university we are actually setting up the college of medicine and college of engineering. If there was no university probably we would not be able to do that.

“You have heard what my father the Emir of Lafia, mentioned about the quality of those that you have graduated from the faculty of law.

“It will interest you to know that when I was the Group Managing Director of Dangote, I had to employed graduates from all over the country and without mixing words the graduates that came from this university have always excelled from our interview.

“So, for that reason, I promise you that I will send the ministry of works to come and access the roads. By God’s grace we would do the roads,” Sule declared.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Suleiman Bala Mohammed said, the lectures series provided the governor with the opportunity to explain what he is doing in the economic front, the gains that the institution has made, policies put in place for the growth of the University.

According to the vice Chancellor, “We have to mob up and ensure that at every end of the month we provide 57% and it is not sustainable and that is why we made a case to the state government to take over the salaries of the university.

“There are lot of attentions in the areas of accreditation, maintenance of hostels and facilities that we have to contend with”.

