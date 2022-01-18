By David Odama – Lafia

Nasarawa State Government has warned its workers against redundancy, truancy and working against governnent policies and programmes and urged team work.

State Commissioner of environment and Natural Resources, Kwanta Yakubu gave the warning during a maiden meeting with Departmental Heads and other staff of the ministry in Lafia, the state Capital..

According to Kwanta who was recently sworn in as a commissioner and saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the ministry said the warning has become imperative in order to move the ministry and the state forward.

“I have made a solemn promise to align myself with the policies, programme and actions of Governor Abdullahi Sule in

order to move this ministry and the state forward, as such, governnent policies and programmes must preoccupy your daily activities”, the Commissioner declared.

The commissioner told the departmental Heads and the staff to pursue the core values and agendas of Governor Abdullahi Sule administration in order to realise good governance as well as ensuring that, Nasarawa state Economic Development Strategy specially on solid Minerals are realised.

He said, the purpose of the meeting was to identify the challenges in the ministry to enable governnent take informed decisions and actions that will be in line with the focus of the present administration in solid Minerals.

The commissioner who noted that there were no time to waste challenged the workers to pick up their shovels and and other necessary tools to get to work as governnent will not tolerate redundancy and truancy.

While assuring the workers of better days ahead, Kwanta called for collaboration, team work and dedication from the workers to justify the huge investment in the welfare of the workers in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria