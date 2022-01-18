Nasarawa Lawmakers

By David Odama – Lafia

Nasarawa State Government has  warned its workers  against redundancy, truancy and working against  governnent policies and programmes  and urged  team work.

State Commissioner of environment and Natural Resources, Kwanta Yakubu gave the warning  during a maiden  meeting with  Departmental Heads and other staff of the ministry in Lafia, the state Capital..

According to Kwanta who was recently sworn in as a commissioner and saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the ministry said the warning has become imperative  in order to move the  ministry and the state   forward.

READ ALSO: Nasarawa Deputy Governor tells communities to cohabit peacefully

“I have made a solemn promise  to align myself with the policies, programme and actions of Governor Abdullahi Sule in
order to move this ministry and the state   forward, as such, governnent policies and programmes must preoccupy  your daily activities”, the Commissioner declared.

The commissioner told the  departmental Heads  and the staff  to pursue the core values and agendas of Governor Abdullahi Sule administration  in order to realise  good governance as well as  ensuring  that, Nasarawa state Economic Development Strategy  specially on solid Minerals  are realised.

He said, the purpose of the meeting was  to identify  the challenges in the ministry to enable governnent  take  informed decisions and actions that will be  in line with the focus of the present administration in solid Minerals.

The commissioner who noted that there were  no time to waste  challenged the workers  to  pick up their shovels and and other necessary tools to get to work as governnent will not tolerate redundancy and truancy.

While assuring the workers of better days ahead, Kwanta called for collaboration, team work and dedication from the workers to justify the huge investment in the welfare of the workers in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.