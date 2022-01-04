By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, has put tension in Imo state, as stakeholders throng to Owerri, to hear from him (Uzodimma) the names of those who have been sponsoring insecurity in Imo state.

The governor has announced he would announce the names of the alleged sponsors of the insecurity in Imo state today (Tuesday).

At the time of filing this report, many stakeholders have started arriving at the venue of the event, the Sam Mbakwe Executive chamber in the government house in Owerri.

For now, some of the dignitaries present include; The president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor, the former Senator who represented Imo North senatorial district, Matthew Nwagwu, the Imo State Commissioner for Police, Hussani Rabiu, former minister of Information, Walter Ofonagoro, speaker Imo state House of Assembly, Kennedy Ibeh, former deputy governor, Jude Agbaso.

Also, former Imo state House of Assembly, Speakers and Deputies, former and present members of the Imo state house of assemblies among others.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA