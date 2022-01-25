Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Chairman of Social Democratic Party, SDP, Mr. John Enemari has appealed to the Benue state government to name the Benue State University, BSU, after the second civilian Governor of the state and founder of the institution, the late Reverend Father Moses Adasu.

The later cleric was elected governor of the state between January 1992 and November 1993 on the platform of the SDP.

Addressing the media on Tuesday in Makurdi, Enemari urged the state government to honour the memory of the former Governor by naming the state owned university after him.

He said: “I appeal to the state government to emulate what the Federal Government did with the former Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi which has been renamed Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, JOSTUM, to honour the legendary JS Tarka of blessed memory.”

“The same thing can be done for Reverend Father Adasu who did so much for the state during his short reign as Governor of Benue state.”

On the crisis rocking the SDP, Mr. Enemari appealed to the former national chairman of the party, Chief Olu Falae to intervene in the internal crisis before it destroys the party completely.

He decried a situation where the party had been factionalized into three blocks saying “the intra-party crisis rocking our great party, the SDP calls for urgent attention and I appeal to our father, the former national chairman of the party and elder statesman, Chief Olu Falae to intervene before the party goes into extinction.

“Already, there are three factional chairmen of the party, we have one faction that belongs to Supo Shonibare, another faction for Olu Agunloye and also Abdul Ishaq faction which is shaking the foundation of the party.”

