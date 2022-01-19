The mega rice pyramids project is a collaboration of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN).

Information obtained from the apex bank’s official website stated that the pyramids, which it described as the largest in the world, were enabled by the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP).

The mega pyramids being launched today represent aggregated paddy rice submitted as repayment of loans by RIFAN farmers under the 2020 dry season and 2021 wet seasons.

President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the rice pyramid in Abuja which in the presence of dignitaries such as Godwin Emefiele, governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Aminu Goronyo, President Rice Farmer Association of Nigeria (RIFAN); and seven state Governors.

Also in attendance were Aliko Dangote, President Dangote Group, Rabiu Isyaku Rabiu, Chairman IRS airlines and Alhaji Nafiu Bala Rabiu, Managing Director of Balnara Universal who commended the work of RIFAN president, Alhaji Aminu Goronyo.

He described the significance of rice pyramids as a great achievement for the president of RIFAN as far as agriculture is concerned.

In his interview at the event, he further urged the president to create more opportunity for local farmers to boost production of rice and encourage mass participation of farmers.