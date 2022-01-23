By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa has effected a massive shake up at the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS with five directorate heads as well as 147 senior and 23 junior officers affected.

Nababa in a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Service, CC Francis Enobore said the action is to inject new ideas and promote effective coordination of activities for enhanced service delivery.

The development saw DCG MA Tukur taking over the Directorate of Non-Custodial Measures (NCM) while DCG SN Nwakuche who hitherto superintended over NCM Directorate takes over the Operations Directorate.

“DCG (covering duties) ME Melchizedek now oversees the Directorate of Health and Welfare as DCG TO Oladipupo retires from service. Also, DCG (covering duties) EA Oputa has moved from the Directorate of Training and Staff Development (STD) to head the Directorate of Inmates’ Training and Productivity (ITP) while ACG LA Showumi who was the Zone A Coordinator now takes over the Directorate of TSD as DCG (covering duties). ACG Uche Nwobi is moved to Lagos to take over as Zone A Coordinator”, said Enobore.

The exercise also affected 21 Controllers of Corrections and 13 Deputy Controllers of Corrections. While some are deployed to take over state commands and Custodial Centres, others are assigned new responsibilities both at the National Headquarters and at state levels.

“The Controller General charged all officers and men concerned to report at their new posts and hit the ground running, giving no space for indolence that could further compromise the sacredness of Custodial Centres. He noted that this measure is not only germane as a response strategy to the security challenges confronting the NCoS but imperative in evolving new ideas that will set the Service on a higher pedestal. He therefore, challenged officers to be ingenious in the discharge of their responsibilities”, the statement added.