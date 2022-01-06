N50 fare hike: UNIBEN students lament as management discharges shuttle bus drivers

Josiah Oghagbon

The students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) might have to prepare themselves for getting to class on foot following the decision of the school management to discharge the shuttle bus drivers over the increment of their fares to 50 Naira.

The University of Benin management has made three coaster buses available for transport within the school premises following the action taken by the shuttle bus drivers to increase their fares to 50naira

The school management discharged the bus drivers who have been maintaining a fare of N30 for the past couple of years.

The new buses have been put in place to convey over 70,000 students within the school premises with a lower fare.

Undergraduates have already taken to social media to air their complaints about the new development by the school management stating that their “efforts” will obviously not be efficient enough to attain what they are aiming for.

Others explained how the new buses would be time-consuming and weigh on their punctuality in classes.

