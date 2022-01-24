By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Former Deputy Speaker of Cross River State House of Assembly,Hon Orok Otu Duke has raised the alarm over the way this year’s annual distribution of rice consignments from the Niger Delta Development Commission,NDDC was carried out.

Duke who is the State coordinator of the programme in Cross River state, said he received only 10 million naira worth of rice instead of the 30 million naira said to have been released for the exercise in the state.

Vanguard learned that last week, he distributed bags of rice to All Progressives Congress ward executive from the Southern senatorial district, women groups, youths, defunct Bakassi Strike Force agitators amongst others.

Duke, also disclosed that the gesture was an annual palliative from the NDDC to cushion the effects of hardship, however lamented that this year’s exercise was witnessing hitches unlike that of last year.

His words :”This is like a normal yearly ritual from the NDDC to the nine NDDC States and has been running for about 25 years now but it is unfortunate that for about 22 years, it has not been so widely distributed as it is being done within the last two years, all thanks to the Honourable minister for the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“The minister had insisted that we should touch as many people as possible, especially youths and women. Last year, we were able to cover all the 196 wards in Cross River state. It was successfully executed. There was no friction anywhere and everyone was happy.

“But this year’s, there seems to be a sort of confusion and lack of control about the consignment. I was informed that 30 million naira worth of rice was sent to Cross River but we saw only 10 million naira worth.

“Some hours ago, I got a text message from an official informing me that 6million naira had been deducted as VAT from the 30 million naira rice earmarked for Cross River.

“How on earth can VAT be deducted from a gift ,you mean VAT from a gift to the poor, hungry Cross River people?

“According to the said official, he was sending 7million naira worth to the central and another 7 million naira worth to the northern senatorial district. I do not know why they have not brought the whole thing centrally for us to do the exercise together.

“I have told them I am a person of instructions, directives and discipline. The NDDC, in a letter sent to me over the distribution had said ‘Cross River state is supervised by Hon Orok Duke, assisted by Hon Cletus Obun.

“When I am in charge, I always insist on being in charge so I would be held accountable and liable for success or failure. When someone tries to limit us to specific senatorial districts, he creates problems for the exercise,” he bemoaned.