As FG sets N4.1tn target for Customs in 2022

By Godfrey Bivbere

Goods worth over N245 billion were exported through Apapa port in the out gone year, Customs Area Controller, CAC of Apapa Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Yusuf Malanta has said.

Disclosing this on Thursday, during a meeting to acquaint the media of activities of the Command last year, Malanta also said that the Federal Government has set a target of N4.1 trillion.

According to him, “Sustained trade facilitation strategies put in place had positive impact on export trade through Apapa port.

“In the year under review, the Command recorded a boom in the exportation of non-oil commodities with about 110 per cent increase in tonnage above the figure of the year 2020.

“Statistics from the export unit shows that goods with a total tonnage of about 5, 380, 000 tons were exported in the year 2021, as against 1, 300,000 metric tons exported in 2020.

“The Fee on Board, FOB value for the exported items also rose from $340 million in the year 2020 to $641 million in 2021 (N245 billion). Items exported includes steel bars, agricultural and mineral products amongst others.

“The feat was achieved through the federal government policy and export incentives schemes occasioned by the Service trade facilitation and automation of NXP and CCI.

The CAC also said that the Command through its anti smuggling operations and continuos partnership with other relevant agencies for effective port management in the period under review, made a total of 103 seizures with Duty Paid Value, DPV of over N31.2 billion.

Malanta said some of the seized items are foreign per- boiled rice, tomato paste, secondhand clothes, unregistered pharmaceuticals like Captagon pills, tramadol, codeine syrup amongst others.