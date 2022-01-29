By Esther Onyegbula

Kehinde Adeniyi, the father of a five-year-old missing boy, Ikeoluwa, has said that each time the wife sees the son’s clothing, she breaks down.

Ikeoluwa was allegedly abducted by unknown persons at his wife’s shop at Iddo Sarki, Airport Road in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“I am pleading with Nigerians and the police to help me find my child. After my son came back from school that day, he removed his school uniform. He was wearing just a singlet and shorts when he was taken.”

Each time my wife sees Ikeoluwa’s clothes, school bag, she breaks down terribly and cries.”

35-year-old Adeniyi said “We reside in the Iddo community. My children were playing at the back of the shop while their mother was inside doing her business. Between 7 pm to 8 pm, my wife sent one of the children to go and buy rice. While the girl was going, she noticed that my son, Ikeoluwa, was following her; she took him back to my wife and left. I believe that he followed her again and she didn’t know he was following her. That was the last time he was seen.”

When my wife noticed Ikeoluwa was not with the other children she began to search for him. Immediately I got home, I joined in the search. We searched everywhere for Ikeoluwa till 2 am unfortunately we didn’t find him, so we went to the Iddo police station to report.

Adeniyi, who is a native of Epe in Lagos State, revealed that his son was wearing a singlet and shorts before he went missing and pleaded with Nigerians to report to the nearest police station if they see him.