Kevin Olu

Delta State-born successful business entrepreneur and politician, Hon. Kevin Olu, has identified Africa’s richest man and founder of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, as his role model in business.

Speaking during an interview session with reporters, Kevin Oil, who is a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, said he is a fond admirer of the cement mogul because of his dexterity and ochtopoidal success story in business.

According to Kevin Olu, who originates from the prestigious Fregene’s family in Fregene quarter at Ogwanja in Koko, Warri North Local Government Area, he horned his business drive from an early age and strong infleuce from his forerunners in the family.

Hon. Kevin Olu, who is the CEO

of Orit-winors Nig Ltd and First Triple Billionaire, told journalists during a recent press conference inn his expansisive company’s corporate headquarters in Delta State, said he was able to attain much success in his business enterprises because of diligence, hard work and continuous research on customers changing demands

Speaking on why he settled for Africa’s wealthiest person Alhaji Dangote as his choice of role model that shaped his business trajectory, Kevin Olu,,a Business Administration Diploma and Bachelor of Science degree holder in Public Administration from Ambrose Ali University in Ekpoma, Edo State, said the humane and humble nature of Dangote speaks volume of the latter.

“My role model in business here in Nigeria is Aliko Dangote. He is someone I hold in high esteem and I have met him twice and he is someone God has ordained and I wish for God to take me to that level, and I also want the Almighty to give me a broader knowledge and bird’s-eye view of all things business in business, which in turn will catapult my business ventures into top blue chip companies,”Kevin Olu said.

Speaking on how his sojourn in business has been so far and how he was able to navigate through the tortuous and treacherous business climate, Kevin Olu said, “to rise from the obscurity of life to the stardom is not so easy, but it is possible to attain success from nowhere if only the person could be serious and be hardworking.

“This is my story. I thank God today that I could get to where I am now because I made my way abroad to make it in life. I worked and struggled my way to the success I attained today,” said Kevin Olu.

Some of Kevin Olu’s business concerns range from from interests in equipment, vessels parts and marine equipment. He was exposed to these businesses when he travelled to seek greener pastures in Europe and though the journey was rough and tough in the beginning, Kevin Olu has turned things around to become a reference point in his line of business

Besides being an accomplished and successful business entrepreneur, Kevin Olu is a grassroots politician of of sagacity and capacity.

“I further went for different courses abroad in London. I came back to Nigeria and I went into politics. I contested for the House of Assembly in Delta State in the year 2015, but I stepped down for the incumbent and after a year, they made me the Special Adviser Special Duty to Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, later I was appointed the Senior Special Assistant on Waterways and Land Security in the government Dr Okowa, got promoted as the Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Relations””, said Kevin Olu.