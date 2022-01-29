Beautiful Monalisa Chinda-Coker is more popular on the big screen than the stage. But this year, the actress has resolved to showcase her other side to the world as a stage actress.

She’s one of the Nollywood heavyweights who are featuring in the command performance of the play” Philomena’, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital from February 11 through 14.

Other actors featuring in the play include, Charles Inojie, ‘Lucky Johnson’ in popular television comedy, ‘The Johnsons’, Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu, Don Kester, Tammy Abusi and others.

Written by another Nollywood veteran, Bimbo Manuel, who doubles as the director of the play, ‘Philomena’ is the story of three characters who find themselves, by pure chance, in the same space at the same time, each with his/ her personal issues that they would have carried with them if events do not force them out. Each character seeks justification for their rage at society, government and life.

Speaking on the play, Monalisa who’s also joint Executive Producer with Bimbo Manuel, said “From my first encounter with the script, it became a story that demanded to be told”.

She said her reason for kicking off this year with a stage play was to enable her fans see the other side of her as an actress, “I read Theatre Arts, so I have been on stage all my life,” she said.

This is the second time the actress will be featuring in a live performance. The first was in 2014, when she featured in a play staged at Muson Centre. For her, the stage is an integral part of her being.

“I intend to feature in more stage plays this year than ever. This is what I grew up with. I grew up doing live performance,” the actress said

The essence of the play, according to Monalisa, is to revive the dying live performance in Rivers state. She described “Philomena” as a compelling story that is characterized with war, betrayals and complex situations.

The presentation of the play has been carefully timed for the Valentine’s season to treat lovers in Port Harcourt to a great outing alternative.

The performances kick off on February 11, 2022, at the Atlantic Hall of the Hotel Presidential, in Port Harcourt and there will be a Red Carpet and Variety Edition with music and choice dining at the February 14 Special Performance.

Vanguard News Nigeria