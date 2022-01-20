By Vincent Ujumadu

ANAMBRA State governor elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has said that his manifesto, which he will start implementing from March 17, 2022, is a contract between him and the people of the state.

Speaking during the inauguration of members of his transition committee at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu in Anaocha local government area, Soludo said the manifesto is not just a tool to lure the people into voting him into power, but a social contract with the people of the state.

According to him, the manifesto is a vision for Anambra’s transformation and informed the committee members that the work at hand is huge and requires the cooperation of everyone.

Soludo said his vision is for a better, newer, liveable and industrialized Anambra which, according to him, is achievable, adding that efforts must be put in place to bring it to reality.

He said: “My manifesto is not just for campaign, but a contract I have signed with Ndi Anambra and since they have chosen me amongst all the other qualified candidates that contested the last election, I am committed to undertake the transformation of Anambra and ensure impactful leadership.

“There is no stopping of my work plan for a better Anambra. “Anambra must be transformed to that mega industrialized economy; our roads both in the rural areas and cities, markets, environment challenges, must be addressed”.

Speaking further, Soludo said he would prefer to be addressed simply as ‘Mr. Governor’ instead of the title ‘His Excellency’.

The governor-elect said those who find it inappropriate to call him by his name can feel free to address him as Mr Governor.

“I was called His Excellency a while ago, but may I plead that that Excellency tag should please wait for now.

“That is part of what we will discuss in this committee. You may just need to learn how to call me by my name, but if that isn’t good for you, then, may I request that you simply call me ‘Charlie Nwangbafor.

“If that one is so difficult for you that you must be formal in addressing me, then you can address me as Mr Governor”.

Vanguard News Nigeria