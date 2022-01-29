Rising singer, Jed Otah who goes by the stage name Dice has made good his promise to release a body of works, ‘48 Hours In The Motherland’.

The singer explored his short-lived stay in Nigeria and the influence it has had on his career progression. The artiste with this six-track masterpiece addresses some of life’s topics as seen from his lenses. The song, ‘Prodigal’, for instance, compares the man he is now to the man he wants to be, highlighting his propensity to get back up no matter how many hits he takes.

Other tracks in the EP, which was released to the general public on Friday, January 21., include ‘Kilode’, ‘Friendz’, ‘Lord Forgive Me’, ‘Woman’, as well as ‘True Colours’.

Born in the US, the artiste, who has lived most of his life in the UK, says that the EP was inspired by his last visit to Nigeria where he had the opportunity to learn about his culture, people and the entire music industry.

Dice, who is of the Niger Delta extraction, precisely from Urhobo tribe, noted that aside his visit to the country, his love for life was another level of inspiration behind this project.

Speaking on the project, the artiste said that the masterpiece boasts of an array of clinically delivered sounds ranging from Amapiano, Alte and trap.

According to him, there is something for every music lover, irrespective of their genre leaning.

“I promised to deliver a masterpiece and I am proud to say that I have made good on that promise to my fans. The EP, ‘48 Hours In The Motherland’ is just a part of the musical prowess I possess.”

Vanguard News Nigeria