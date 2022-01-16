By Emmanuel Iheaka

Imo State Commissioner for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Chief Ford Ozumba has said that his appointment was borne out of the state governor’s desire to ensure welfare of workers and boost productivity.

Governor Hope Uzodimma had on December 22, 2021 sworn in newly appointed commissioners with Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity as a new creation in the state.

Meeting with the state leadership of Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Owerri, the commissioner urged the union to do more of constructive engagements and less of confrontation.

Ozumba called on labour leaders in the state to put on their creative thinking cap and promised to involve representatives of labour unions in formation of committees towards ensuring a better deal for the workers.

He noted need for constant retraining of workers and acquisition of value adding skills.

The commissioner encouraged workers to take their jobs seriously, adding that promotions should be a reflection of productivity.

The state Chairman of TUC, Comrade Nkim Tangban, in a speech earlier, described workers as the engine room of governance who deserve better welfare.

Tangban commended the governor for creating the ministry to see to the affairs of workers.

The chairman stated that discussion on implementation of minimum wage and consequential adjustments have been at slow pace and called for urgent and adequate attention to the issues.

He submitted that the last promotion in the state was in 2014 and appealed to the commissioner to intervene in the matter.

Tangban called for stoppage of granting of extension of service to retired civil servants, maintaining that it inhibits career progression of serving civil servants.