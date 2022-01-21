Are you a Muslim? Are you searching for a soulmate for marriage? Send your profile as published below, contact telephone, and photo, to [email protected] or on WhatsApp 08036688535. Names and contact numbers will not be published.

Profile 710: A Muslim male, 40, AS genotype, self-employed, based in Ibadan, Oyo state needs a Muslim lady between ages 28 to 30 years ready for marriage. preferably a graduate with Quran and Islamic knowledge.

Profile 711: A 32-year old Muslimah, single from Osun State, Teacher based in Niger state, wants a God-fearing Muslim as a husband. He must be self or gainfully employed, not more than 40 years, based in the southwest and ready for marriage.

Profile 712: A Muslim male, 48, AS genotype, civil servant, based in Ogun State, wants a Muslim lady not more than 35 years of age, practising sunnah and ready for marriage.

Profile713: A Muslim male, 40, a civil servant from Kogi State, based in Abuja, searching for Muslimah with good Islamic knowledge, She must be tall, fair-complexioned and must be ready for purdah.

Profile 714: A Muslim male, 38, AA genotype, separated, teacher, based in Ogun state needs a Muslim lady literate between ages 25 and 30 and ready for marriage. Preferably a graduate with Quran and Islamic knowledge.

