By AYO ONIKOYI

For someone that loves music and is determined to make his presence known, fast-rising singer and songwriter, Paul Toghanro, otherwise known as Paulachino has continuously made efforts to remain relevant in the music industry.

The singer in a chat with Potpourri mentioned that it was not hard for him to make a name for himself in the industry because music has always been a part of him which has made him to flow effortlessly.

“I have always loved music. I like to say that music is my life and I do it for passion. My life has revolved around music since I was young and the passion keeps growing very strong. It is not something that just happened overnight, my love for music comes naturally and it has made me connect more with the people, that’s why it’s easy to flow with the vibe,” he said.

The singer further disclosed that writing his music is one of the highlights of his career. He also said that writing music is something he finds interesting as it helps you connect more with the song as well as the people.

“I am a very good writer, so I find it interesting when I write my music. Writing my songs is truly a beautiful experience because you get to pour your heart and speak your truth. It gets more interesting when you feel connected to the song the moment you wrote the first line. It gets better as you keep doing it,”he added.