Murder of Owo High Chief: Don't plunge community into crisis, youths appeal to family of deceased

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Youths under the auspices of Owo Youths Vanguard in Ondo State have appealed to family and associates of the murdered Elerewe of Owo, High Chief, Tunde llori not to throw the ancient town into chaos by their acts.

Recall that the deceased high chief was gruesomely murdered by assassins over an alleged land dispute in Ute community.

Some suspects including the former chairman of Owo Local Government, Hon Oluwole Folahanm, were arrested and questioned by the police.

The former council chairman has since been released while others remained in detention.

A spokesman for the group, Mr Olayode Olarenwaju urged security agencies to carry out thorough investigations and fish out the killers of the Elerewe.

Olarenwaju said “it was reckless for relatives and friends of the late Elerewe to point accusing fingers at very important personalities in the locality such as a former council chairman.

The youths enjoined the family “to wait for police investigation instead of sending petitions to all security agencies including the ‘Interpol’ just to see their perceived enemies in jail.

Olarenwaju said that “the former council boss had nothing to do with the disputed land over which the Elerewe was killed or the family land housing the First Bank branch in Owo.

He challenged the bank’s management to tell the world whether the former chairman had any dealings with them in terms of collecting ground rent or operating an account.

“This matter if not properly handled could plunge the town into a terrible crisis. How could relatives of late Elerewe point accusing fingers at anybody?

“The issue the late Elerewe was killed over is different from the contest over the Elerewe chieftaincy title.

“Hon Folahanm has been investigated by the police and nothing implicating was found on him. Our investigation showed he was not responsible for the petition against late Elerewe in 2019 after the attack on Ugele camp.

Olarewaju said “We want peace in Owo. We are pained over the death of Elerewe and demand justice but his relatives must desist from using his death to pursue another agenda.”

Vanguard News Nigeria