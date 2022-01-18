By Peter Duru – Makurdi

A retired soldier and grandfather of late Terfa Akure, a Senior Inspector of Taxes, who was at the weekend allegedly abducted from his duty post and gruesomely murdered by unidentified military personnel, Pa Aondo Kenase, has described as unbelievable the alleged murder of his only surviving grandson by personnel of the force he diligently served before retirement.

The octogenarian who spoke when the management of Benue State Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, paid a condolence visit on the family of the deceased who until his death was a staff of the board, called on the authorities to properly investigate the matter in order to fish out the masterminds of the murder of the only son of his late son.

Pa Kenase described the late Terfa as “the only picture my only son who is late left me with. His death is too painful for me.

“I was enlisted into the Nigerian Army in 1957 during the West African Volunteer Force, and served this country meritoriously. It is only unfortunate that it was said that the service I served killed my grandson.”

Also speaking, uncle to the deceased, Mr Joseph Akure, said he also served the Nigerian Army for 35 years before retirement and knew the military to be highly disciplined; saying he was rather shocked that the same military was being suspected in the brutal killing of his nephew.

He also called on the BIRS management and all those concerned to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act were brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to others.

Earlier, the management of BIRS led by the Director Tax Assessment, Mr Victor Beke on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Mrs Mimi Adzape-Orubibi, expressed deep shock and pain over the way and manner the late Akure was killed.

While assuring that investigation into the matter had commenced with a view to unmasking the masterminds and bringing them to justice, Mr. Beke said Governor Samuel Ortom had directed that the matter be properly investigated.

He described the late Akure as a friendly gentleman who was highly resourceful and always focused on his job. The team assured the family of their support and offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

The late Akure was last Saturday night abducted by suspected military personnel while on duty at a gazetted BIRS Inspection Point located close to the ‘C’ Division of the State Police Command in the North Bank area of Makurdi town.

His mutilated body was the following day found on the roadside at Yagba community in the same North Bank which almost sparked a violent protest in that area of the town.

