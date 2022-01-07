•5 killed, property destroyed as allegations and counter-attacks resurface

By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

THE botched 21st anniversary of Seyawa’s (Zaar) late leader, Baba Peter Gonto, has left an unpleasant memory in the minds of many Bauchi residents.

The crisis that broke out following sustained protest against the event led to loss of lives and destruction of properties in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local government areas of Bauchi State.

At the end of the skirmishes that literally set the area on fire on New Year Eve, no fewer than five persons were killed. Reports say that in a bid to stop the event some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums stormed the residences of the surviving children of the late leader and burned their houses to the ground.

Moreover, one of the surviving sons of Baba Gonto, who is currently on admission in a Jos hospital, was beaten to pulp by hoodlums on the day of the anniversary. Even the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass were not spared as youths barricaded the road leading to the venue of the event and pelted their vehicles with stones, forcing the traditional rulers to return to their palaces.

Irked by the attack on the Emirs by hoodlums, youths of the Bauchi Emirate staged a peaceful protest at the palace, calling on the Emir, Alhaji Suleiman Rilwanu Adamu, to immediately suspend the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, a traditional title holder of the Emirate, because they suspected him of being the mastermind of the crisis.

Holding placards with various inscriptions such as ‘Dogara is a disaster’, ‘No more Dogara in Bauchi’, the angry youths said that the former Speaker who is currently representing Bogoro /Dass /Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was no longer fit to hold the title of “Jakadan Bauchi”.

Reacting to the development, the Bauchi Emirate Council after an emergency meeting stated that the recent attack on the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu and Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Biliyaminu Usman on their way to attend the late Baba Gonto’s 21st memorial anniversary requires a discreet investigation by the federal and state governments to unravel the masterminds and the intent behind it.

Reading the communique, the Galadiman Bauchi, Surveyor Sa’idu Ibrahim Jahun said: “It is unfortunate at this modern era where peace is fragile in the state, and indeed the nation, those unpatriotic miscreants who don’t wish the state well came out to disturb the peace and tranquillity we have been enjoying in the state, by attacking the emirs of Bauchi and Dass on their way to Bogoro to honour the invitation to late Baba Gonto’s anniversary.

“Several attempts were made by the miscreants on the convoys with cars smashed, including the spare car of the Emir of Dass and Bauchi which forced them to turn back to avoid any loss of lives and property.”

Arewa Voice had reported that Dogara petitioned the Inspector General of Police, citing possible security breach in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local government areas if the celebration of the late leader was allowed to hold.

Meanwhile, the National President of ZAAR Association (the mother body of the Zaar people), Mr. Isuwa Galla and other stakeholders from Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local government areas, have condemned the attack on the convoys of the Emirs.

“It suffices to state that this event was meant to attract dignitaries for all over the country, including the Governor of Bauchi State, the Emir of Bauchi and Dass, the Deputy Governor of Plateau State who were to not only grace the occasion but also to support the Baba Peter Gonto Foundation that is meant to provide scholarships and promote skill acquisition for the indigent people of the communities.

“Dogara the source(s) of his information on the alleged threat of violence. We are totally embarrassed and wish to use this medium to condemn in strong terms and apologise on behalf of ourselves and the entire Sayawa (Zaar) communities in Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro LGAS and those in diaspora.

