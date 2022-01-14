By Jimitota Onoyume

It has been celebration galore in the house of High Chief Emonena Victor Wayles Egukawhore as his beautiful wives prayed God to grant him the best always, describing him as an amazing husband.

A statement made available to news men in Warri and signed by his wives , Chief Mrs Rachel Egukawhore and Chief Mrs Betty Egukawhore say he deserved the best life can offer.

“On behalf of the Children, and family, We the wives of High Chief, Chief (Mrs) Rachel Egukawhore and Chief (Mrs) Betty Egukawhore, heartily celebrate with our adorable and wonderful Husband, on this occasion of his Birthday and celebration of the 1st year remembrance anniversary of our lovely father in-law Late Chief Pa. Omote Francis Egukawhore.”

“We have every reason to admit and resolve that he deserves the best life has to offer.

Every passing year is just another rare privilege to be aware of what an amazing Husband he is.

Thank you for your brilliance, wisdom, kindness, ,strength and everlasting Love .

Happy Birthday we wish you good health, peace, happiness, God’s guidance, protection, prosperity and long life. “

They danced alongside him during the Thanksgiving service.