By Vincent Ujumadu

COMMERCIAL activities were at standstill in many parts of the South East yesterday as the people resumed the weekly Monday sit -at-home. Unlike last week when it was not observed, apparently because most people were still celebrating marriages and community development programmes as part of the Yuletide activities, yesterday was a different ballgame.

Although there were no incidences of confrontations between sit -at -home enforcers and security operatives, the streets were virtually empty and some people only started driving out from their home in the afternoon.

In Anambra State, the ever busy Enugu -Onitsha expressway witnessed very light traffic as commuters were absent.

Banks were closed and some filling stations did not open for business. Also, inter city transport was not available as operators like the Eastern Mass Transit, Star Sunny, TRACAS, ANIDS, among others did not open for business.

The state secretariat was completely deserted as workers avoided their duty posts, just as most of the shopping malls in Awka were under lock. A civil servant who resides outside the state capital said he prepared for work, but could not find a vehicle to transport him to office.

These developments came despite a statement by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, that the sit at home had been suspended.

Tricycle operators popularly called Keke Napep were however playing in all parts of Awka, just as some roadside shops opened for business.

Traffic wardens usually working at strategic points in the urban centers in the state did not operate.