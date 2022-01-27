James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – The true status of the late Alagodo of Agodo, in Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State, Oba Ayinde Odetola, who was gruesomely murdered on Monday by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums has continued to generate ripples between Ake and Olowu traditional councils

While the Owu traditional council claimed that the late monarch was not known in the community as a traditional ruler, but a land speculator, the Ake traditional council said his appointment was approved by the state government effective from 11th April 2018.

A statement issued by the Olowu-in-Council signed the Akogun of Owu kingdom, Chief Ishola Akinsipo said “the Agodo community denied their knowledge of any Oba in Agodo village as the purported Olu of Agodo has no physical presence nor a Palace in Agodo”.

The statement read, ” the attention of Olowu-in-Council, Owu Kingdom, Abeokuta has been drawn to the trending media reports about the alleged murder of a traditional ruler in Agodo village in the Asa-Yobo area of Ewekoro Local Government of Ogun State and the insinuation that the that the incident was prompted by the conflict between Owu and Ake people over the kingship in Agodo village”.

“The insinuation is far from the truth as on no occasion has the Agodo community, with a Baale in situ, has contested or applied to Olowu or Alake Egba for the uplifting of their Baale to Coronet. From time immemorial, Agodo village which has been a multi-clan community from Abeokuta had been in peace until some six years ago when some hoodlums besieged the environment to grab the community’s land”.

“Report’s available at our disposal in Owu Kingdom indicate the maubin who claimed to be Oba in Agodo village had been involved in land disputes with Agodo people which had caused bad blood among him, accompanied hoodlums and the Agodo community”.

“In 2016, for instance, Agodo village was thrown into a turmoil following an alleged attempt by the man and some thugs to bury a corpse in Agodo village as a decoy to establish ancestry to the land”.

“By the directive of Olowu Kangunere, Oba Olusanya Adegboyega Dosunmu, Olowu of Owu, Oba Olufemi Ogunleye, Towulade Akinale was deployed to visit Agodo village and ensured there was peace”.

“The report of a mefiative meeting in Agodo, suing for peace and co-existence of the community was published in a news magazine The Village Network, vol. 3 No 5 (2016)”.

“The Agodo community as of today, has denied their knowledge of any Oba in Agodo village as the purported Olu of Agodo has no physical presence nor a Palace in Agodo”.

“Suffice it to call for enquiry as to who recommended him to both Egba Traditional Council and the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs”.

The position of the Olowu-in-Council was countered by a chief of Agodo, Chief Adekunle Olajide who spoke at Ake palace, stated that late Oba Odetola was duly appointed and approved by the state government through a letter dated 17th April 2018.

The letter, which emanated from the State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and signed by Director, Chieftaincy Affairs, Dolapo Adewumi dated 17th April 2018, titled ” Appointment as Coronet Oba”, addressed to Oba Odetola Olajide Ayinde, Olu of Agodo, conveyed the news of the appointment of the late monarch to him.

The letter read, “I have the greatest pleasure to inform Kabiyesi that in accordance with Sub Section (1) and (2) of Section 25 of the Chiefs Law, Laws of Ogun of Nigeria, 2006, the government of Ogun State of Nigeria has approved your appointment as the first Kabiyesi Alayeluwa Olu of Agodo, Agodo in Ewekoro local government area with effect from 11th April 2018.”

“Kabiyesi is advised to liaise approximately with the Egba traditional council for their briefing”.

As at the time of filing this report, a crucial meeting of Ake and Agodo traditional councils with police operatives was ongoing at the Ake palace.