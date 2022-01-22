By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Kwara State Commissioner for Communications, Hon. Olabode George Towoju, has lamented that the mismanagement of government resources by past administrations which among others included the sales of government properties to themselves without any documents to back it up has deprived the current cabinet members office privileges which included official cars.

Towoju, who was a member of the state government White paper Committee on the illegal acquisition of government property from 2019 till the current administration took over said the present administration will

not spare those indicted by its white paper report on the sales and illegal acquisition of government assets.

The Commissioner who said that government had concluded arrangements to prosecute indicted officials said this at the Media parley held at the Secretariat of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kwara state Council,Ilorin.

The commissioner, who neither name those indicted by the white paper nor their numbers, maintained that the government will go on to prosecute them.

He said,“Those who stole our common patrimony will be brought to book in no distance time .Most of these cases will go to court and they will pay for it,”

Towoju also said that the past administrations mishandled many government properties, adding that it is one of the issues the government of Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq is trying to solve.

He added that “it is unfortunate that things have gone bad but we must not rest. As a member of the White Paper Committee on Illegal Acquisition of Properties in Kwara State from 2019 till date, I have the privilege to know many hideous things the past administration did. We are all aware of the things that have gone wrong in the State.

“This government struggled to pay the counterpart funds, left unpaid by rhe previous administration to make sure that our children get access to quality education.

“Our properties were sold to private individuals with no paper trail to back it up. They mismanaged everything and did not pay a dime to the government’s purse. They have accrued so may debts we had to pay off. That is why the governor cannot buy cars for the cabinet members,” Towoju stated.

Talking about Shonga Farms, the commissioner lamented how the past administration brought in expatriates to “do what the citizens could have done successfully, and despite doing shoddy jobs, they still borrowed money from the state purse.”

On the state-owned media outfits, the commissioner said the Herald Newspaper, Kwara TV and newly established Okuta FM were being re-positioned for maximum operation.

The Commissioner who sought for cooperation with journalists in the state in order to move the state forward also called on Media practitioners to always stand for the truth.

He said,”I am here today to seek for your cooperation in moving the state forward. The Press is the pivot of the truth. I know a lot of you are tired. You want things to be better in Kwara State. I am here to remind you of the past, so we can know how to mend things and move on. It is unfortunate things have gone bad. It is high time we moved to the next level,” the commissioner added.

