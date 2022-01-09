Nigerian Union Of Teachers

…passes vote of confidence on Okowa

…Its action is politically motivated-Ossai

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-NIGERIA Union of Teachers, NUT, Weekend, threatened to shutdown the primary school system in the State should the Delta State Government fail to resolve issues of outstanding minimum wage payment, stagnation of graduate primary school teachers on Grade Level 14 among others within two weeks.

The Union vowed to lead all primary school teachers in the state on a Two-Day sensitization and peaceful protest to herald its resolve to shutdown the primary school system in the State.

The Delta State Wing of the NUT in a communique issued at the end of its Executive Council, SWEC, Meeting held at the Teachers’ House, Asaba, said the planned protest at the expiration of the two weeks ultimatum, is to press home their demands.

The Teachers in the communique signed by the State NUT Chairman, Comrade Titus Okotie, the Secretary Comrade Dan Basime and the Publicity Secretary, Comrade Adaboke Emmanuel, said: “Having exhausted a avenues of dialogue with the state government, SWEC-in Session considered this long delay in the implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage for primary school teachers as deliberate and diabolic ploy to further frustrate only these set of teachers while civil servants and other workers enjoy same.

“This has further subjected them to second class citizens in the State we all call our own. The State government and other relevant stakeholders should as a matter of urgency set necessary machineries in motion for the amicable settlement of the issue as a precondition for peaceful resumption of schools for the 2021/2022 second term academic session.

“However, that two weeks after resumption of schools for the 2021/2022 academic session without the payment of the N30, 000 minimum wage and resolution of other contending issues, the NUT shall lead all primary school teachers in the state on a two day peaceful protest across the 25 local government areas to properly sensitize members and the general public.

“That the protest shall herald the commencement of a total eclipse on the state primary education system. SWEC-in- session therefore call on the state government to act fast in the overall interest of a peaceful industrial climate in the state and save our primary education system from immediate collapse”.

The NUT in the communique read by its Chairman, Comrade Titus Okotie, however passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, for the continuation of the Annual Teachers’ Award and the establishment of Technical Colleges and the Teachers Professional Development Center in the state.

Reacting to the threat, the State Commissioner for Primary Education, Chief Chika Ossai, said the move by the State Wing of the NUT was politically motivated.

Ossai explained that issues of teachers employment, promotion and emoluments fall under the purview of the local government councils, adding that the state government had executed policies to improve the primary school system, such as the provision of teachers training and development facilities and the revival of grassroots sports competitions in schools.