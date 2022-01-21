The past two years have been a crazy time for many. With the Covid-19 pandemic, millions have had to change their plans for their current jobs, plans for the future, or possibly even their hopes for retirement.

These are the kinds of decisions that were facing Marquis Johnson, a 31-year-old real estate entrepreneur who has recently disrupted the market in the greater Atlanta area. The young Georgia native was faced with a decision to leave his job as a teacher and second job as a grocery clerk to pursue a life in real estate full time.

Now, owning a seven-figure real estate company and mentoring other real estate investors, he looks at his decision to change the course of his life as the best decision that he has made.

As a young boy, Marquis was exposed to a lot of stories about successful young entrepreneurs, particularly stories from the black community in Georgia. He credits this to his mother.

“Anytime I got in trouble for selling cards or candy at school, she made me write book reports on business.” He would regularly reference magazines like Black Enterprise and Forbes for inspiration. This dream became something Marquis had to make his reality.

Now, years later, thousands of hours and dollars invested and he has been able to see himself in that role that he could only have imagined when he was a kid. Robinson wants to pay back the people who are working on building their dream, just like he was not too long ago.

Through the experiences and many lessons he has learned, he has been able to put together a mentorship and coaching course called the Wholesale Mastery Course. Through this course, Marquis has been able to coach and mentor many investors towards financial freedom and sees this as his way of making an easy path where he had to clear one himself.

His company Skyview Acquisitions has been able to develop a large team of driven individuals specializing in cold calls to sellers, acquisitions and securing assets under contract, transactions, and then selling properties to other investors.

The journey to where Robinson is now hasn’t been an easy one, but that hasn’t discouraged the young investor from taking the time necessary to deliver quality services and quality mentorship for both clients and fellow investors alike.

Not many entrepreneurs get a chance to give back to their community once they’ve made it big. As a teacher and mentor, Robinson now gets the opportunity to contribute much to the community that raised him to be the success that he is today. He attributes his learning and growing process to a humble spirit and a desire to constantly learn more.

While continuing to expand his career and his company, he has committed himself to helping the next generation of entrepreneurs learn all about the world of real estate investing and the many avenues that this market can provide for any investor who is willing to learn and grow the same ways that he did.

Marquis has big things planned for the future. As a now successful real estate investor, he wants to branch out into wine and spirits in the coming year with a company he plans to call Nero Vino. With his track record of solid revenue returns and a dedication to his craft and growth in real estate, there’s no doubt his endeavors in this area will be equally fruitful.

