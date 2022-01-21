Meet 2021 Winners of the Jumia’s Black Friday Treasure Hunt

Winners of the Jumia Treasure Hunt finally shared the stories behind their wins and the tactics they used to gain the upper hand in the ongoing Black Friday sales.

The Treasure Hunt is one of several offers provided by Jumia as part of its Black Friday package. In 2021, Jumia raised the stakes with the quality of prizes on offer using a few twists and turns to make the hunt more exciting.,.

The Hunt involves searching for valuable items that are scattered inside other products not related to the original one. Thus, one could discover a mobile phone hidden inside the shoe section or a TV in the grocery section.

According to Damilola Olawale, a winner in the treasure hunt, the trick is to patiently scour through different sections and try to find the ‘odd’ item. Damilola, who won a ₦200,000 voucher as well as a free one-year Jumia Prime subscription, tried his luck over the past two years but did not win. This year, he was determined to win.“The night that I won the voucher, I set my alarm to wake me up by 11.30 pm because the previous night, I had slept off and I did not want the same thing to happen again.”

Damilola saids he had set his sights on winning the PlayStation 5 and went to the women’s section when it was midnight. “I refreshed and scrolled through the page for 30 minutes before I saw the PS5. I was excited but just as I selected it, someone else beat me to it. I did not give up but instead moved to the jewellery section. I tried for more minutes and had almost given up when I saw the voucher and claimed it quickly.

“When I told my wife about it, she didn’t believe it was true”, Damilola, who works in an audit firm, said. He started to feel the same way until he received a call from a Jumia representative to congratulate him. That’s when it dawned on him – he had really gotten the ₦200,000 voucher. “My wife and I have started to compile the things we will buy with the voucher in the ongoing Jumia Black Friday promo.”

Damilola shared his winning tip saying the trick is to be determined and plan everything upfront. “I didn’t trust my wifi that night so I recharged my mobile data. I also set my phone alarm so I would not sleep off. I was also determined, which was why I took time to go through the different sections before I won.”

Mrs Stephanie Gara who bought the iPhone 13 at ₦6,850 said she had been counting down before the Black Friday promo started and was determined to be a winner. “I have been a lifelong Jumia customer. Last year, I tried my best but I did not win anything. I told myself when I saw the Jumia Black Friday advert this year that I must win something. Then I started hunting. It was difficult at first but ultimately, I found the iPhone and I added it to my cart.”

According to the caterer, she did not sleep that night and still did not believe it until she got a call from Jumia to confirm to her that she had indeed won the iPhone 13. She expressed gratitude for winning the phone and said she would continue to shop on the site.

With over 15 million monthly visitors and six million products, Jumia has continued to build the most beloved and trusted shopping destination for Nigerians and Africans as a whole by providing customers with the best online shopping experience. Other offers have continued in 2022 with the free delivery deal.

