The former Minister of Aviation in the First Republic, Chief Amaechi Mbazulike Conferred his honorary title ‘The Boy is Good’ to young leader; Divine Onyekachi Ngobidi whom he described as his reflection from Okija, a town in Ihiala LGA, Anambra State.

Divine Onyekachi made his first major stride into circular politics in 2019, as the PDP candidate for Anambra State House of Assembly to represent Ihiala II Constituency.

Divine, who was hosted by the elder statesman in his country home in Ukpor, Nnewi south LGA, Anambra State, noted that he was inspired by the impact and exemplary life of the former minister whom he also considered as his role model.

“I am really grateful for the warm reception and rare opportunity to resurrect politically in the spirit of Chief Mbazulike Amaechi. His all round political engagements and lifestyle is indeed worthy of emulation”, he said.

On the move to name Divine as his heir, the 93-year old ex-minister, said: “The-boy-is-good is not just a name, it’s an ideology that befits only a courageous and fearless person who demonstrates true leadership that accommodates the Igbos and people’s interest”.

He further commended Divine for his resilience and people-oriented vision and advised him to remain resolute in maintaining his cherished legacy.

The young grass-root politician who expressed his excitement declared his birthday which is on the 15th of June to be officially celebrated on 16th June, marking the same day with Chief Amaechi Mbazulike, a courtesy gesture to honor him and express solidarity.