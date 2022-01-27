Worried by the unending crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly where 14 legislators are yet to commence sitting since their elections in 2019, a concerned member of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. John Mayaki has begun a Strategic Advocacy Outreach to major stakeholders in a bid to finding a lasting solution to the imbroglio before their tenure expires.

Mayaki who said he has commenced the first phase of the Strategic Advocacy Outreach with a visit to DAAR/AIT communications and TVC in Abuja added, “after concluding the media advocacy, the next phase would be unveiled and that it’s in a bid to see how the various stakeholders can prevail on the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to save democracy in the state”.

He said although the matter was in court, he however believes that it was resolvable if all the stakeholders – including President Muhammadu Buhari, the Governor, the National Assembly, the Attorney General of the Federation, the judiciary, among other critical stakeholders wade into it, in the interest of democracy.

Mr. Mayaki believes that the present situation, in which 14 constituencies with millions of residents are denied representation in the state’s legislature, represents a blight on the state’s democracy and should not be allowed to be a precedent which would be the case if the excluded members are not sworn-in to resume duties before the expiration of their term.

He explained that the advocacy is to sound the alarm on the implications of the lingering situation on Nigeria’s democracy and the supremacy of the people’s electoral choices as the key ingredient of government formation, regardless of political differences which are part and parcel of any functional democracy.

The strategic advocacy struggle continues and will see Mr. Mayaki extend his outreach from the media to the judiciary, diplomatic community, and other important stakeholders.